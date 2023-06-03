Tamannaah And Vijay Varma Spotted Together Amid Dating Rumours

Vijay Varma with Tamannaah. (courtesy: BollywoodOnly1)

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma occupied a spot on the list of trends after pictures from their recent outing started circulating on social media. The photo was curated by several fan pages and it features them twinning and winning in black outfits. Vijay Varma opted for a suit that he paired with a blue shirt, while Tamannaah wore a crop top with matching pants and a blazer. Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began last year after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December last year and shared pictures from it.

See the picture here:

At an award show in January this year, Vijay Varma photobombed Tamannaah during her red carpet appearance. The clip went viral obviously.

In terms of work, Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She will also be seen in Jailer, alongside Rajinikanth. Her next project is titled Jee Karda. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. The actress was last seen in the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh. She also starred in Madhuri Bhandarkar's comedy film Babli Bouncer, which released last year.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor recently starred in the smash hit series Dahaad. Vijay is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3. Vijay Varma has also starred in the web shows A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer.