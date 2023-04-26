On Vijay Varma's New Post, A Mention Of Rumoured Girlfriend Tamannaah By Dahaad Co-Star

Image was Instagrammed by Gulshan Devaiah.(courtesy: gulshandevaiah78)

Dahaad co-stars Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma's Instagram exchange pertaining to the latter's rumoured relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia is too fun to be missed. It so happened that when Vijay Varma posted the teaser of his upcoming thriller series Dahaad, on his Instagram wall, his co-star and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela star Gulshan Devaiah left a hilarious comment, hinting at his close bond with Tamannaah Bhatia. Uploading the video, the gully boy star wrote, “Here's a sneak peek into Dahaad! Dahaad on Prime Video. The trailer is out on May 3.” Under the post, with the intention of teasing Vijay, Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "“Meri Tammannah toh tu tha… achcha dhokha diya hai tune mujhe. Thank God meri izzat nai luti… nai toh... hey Ram (You were my hope, you betrayed me. Thank God my reputation is still intact)”.

Notably, this comes a few days after the couple was spotted in the city after they stepped out on a dinner date. The stars waved at the cameras as they were pictured together in a car last night in Mumbai. Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began last year after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December and shared pictures from it.

They trended a great deal after Vijay Varma photobombed Tamannaah during an award show in January this year.

Tamannaah is best known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. In terms of work, Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Whereas, Vijay Varma is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3.

Coming back to Dahaad, is a crime thriller that showcases the story of a fearless cop named Anjali Bhaati played by Sonakshi Sinha. Other than Vijay Varma, the show also features Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The series, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, has been directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.