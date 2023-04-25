Viral: Tamannaah And Vijay Varma Spotted Together Amid Dating Rumours

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah in Mumbai. (courtesy: chipkumedia)

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma stepped out on a dinner date on Monday night and the actors made their way to the trends list a day later, courtesy the viral pictures from their outing. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are rumoured to be dating. The stars waved at the cameras as they were pictured together in a car last night in Mumbai. Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began last year after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December last year and shared pictures from it.

Check out the pictures from last night here:

They trended a great deal after Vijay Varma photobombed Tamannaah during an award show in January this year.

Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. In terms of work, Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress was last seen in the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh. She also starred in Madhuri Bhandarkar's comedy film Babli Bouncer, which released last year.

Vijay Varma is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3. Apart from his film roles, Vijay Varma also starred in a few web shows - the list includes A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer. The actor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.