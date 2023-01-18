Did Vijay Varma And Rumoured Girlfriend Tamannaah Go On A Lunch Date? Here's What He Tweeted

Vijay Varma shared this picture. (courtesy: @MrVijayVarma)

Vijay Varma has finally reacted to the rumours about his dating life. According to a news report, the actor was spotted in Mumbai on a lunch date with his rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia, on Monday (more on this later). Now, reacting to it, the actor has dropped a post revealing his plus one on a lunch date. He shared a post on his Twitter handle, quoting a news report and wrote, "My lunch date @sujoy_g." In the post, the Darlings actor revealed that he was enjoying lunch with his The Devotion Of Suspect X director Sujoy Gosh. In the image, Vijay is pointing at the director as he clicks a mirror selfie.

The rumours sparked when Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted together in Bandra on Monday. In the viral images, they can be seen getting out of the same car.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sparked dating rumours after a video of them reportedly kissing and hugging at a New Year's event in Goa went viral on the Internet. Take a look at the viral video below:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, during an event in Mumbai, the duo greeted each other and happily posed together for the shutterbugs. It happened so, Tamannaah was posing with her trophy when Vijay entered the frame and walked past the actress smiling. On noticing him, a paparazzo requested the Darlings actor for a picture with the actress. Vijay obliged, and they posed for the cameras with their trophies.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie will stream on Netflix this year.