Baahubali Star Tamannaah Is Clearly Still Dreaming Of Goa. See What She Posted

Tamannaah shared this image.(courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Baahubali Star Tamannaah returned to Mumbai earlier this week but the actress is clearly still dreaming of her Goa holiday. The actress, who ushered in the new year at the beach destination, shared pictures from her holiday. There are pictures of her chilling on the beach, sitting in cafes and some in which she can be seen soaking up the sun. Don't miss her recreation of the iconic Dil Chahta Hai scene - the one with Aamir Khan and a fish. Tamannaah tweaked it a little and she still did good. The actress captioned the post: "Entering the new year as if it's twenty twenty free."

This is what Tamannaah posted:

The actress summed up her 2022 in an Instagram Reel and she wrote: "From being Babli, to attending the Cannes film festival, from signing my first-ever Malayalam film, dancing to Tabahi and so much more... 2022 has been such an interesting ride. Thank you to everyone for all the love and support. Taking a trunk full of memories with me to the next year... bring it on 2023! I'm ready for you."

Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. The actress has also worked in Bollywood movies such as Entertainment, Himmatwala and Humshakals, among others.

She also featured in That Is Mahalakshmi (a Telugu remake of the 2014 hit Queen). She also starred in the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's critically acclaimed AndhaDhun titled Maestro. She was also a part of Seetimaarr. In terms of work, Tamannaah will next be seen Bole Chudiyan, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The actress was last seen in the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh. She also starred in Madhuri Bhandarkar's comedy film Babli Bouncer, which released last year.