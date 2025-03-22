Why Rasha Thadani Feels Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Are Her Godparents

Social media has been abuzz lately, with several videos of the new besties in town—Rasha Thadani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma. They have been spotted numerous times at upscale restaurants and quite recently at a Holi party at Rasha's home.

Though Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have reportedly broken up as the latter did not want to settle down, they continue to be very good friends with Rasha.

Speaking of her unique bond with Tamannaah, Rasha told Filmfare, "This is actually a very funny story. We were at someone's birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she. We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that's all it took."

Rasha added, "We bonded so fast and now I don't know what I'd do without her. Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me, they are like my godparents."

Tamannaah was also seen arriving at Rasha's 20th birthday party recently.

Rasha Thadani made her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad, She was paired opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. The film was released in theatres on January 17, 2025. It dropped on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for her next—Odela 2 and a web series titled Daring Partners. Vijay Varma was last seen in Murder Mubarak and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, and will next appear in Ul Jalool Ishq with Fatima Sana Shaikh.