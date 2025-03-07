Vijay Varma Makes First Public Appearance After Rumoured Split With Tamannaah

Earlier this week, the internet was shocked to learn that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have parted ways, after dating for two years. While none of them confirmed the same on their official handles, rumours are rife that the relationship has unfortunately ended.

Amidst the murmurs, Vijay Varma was spotted in Jaipur. The Jaane Jaan actor is all set to host a part of the upcoming IIFA awards in Jaipur.

He also shared pictures with Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay wrote, "Partners in Rhyme."

An old video of Tamannaah Bhatia's interaction with fitness influencer Luke Coutinho has also resurfaced on YouTube, where Tamannaah spoke at length about love and relationships.

Tamannaah had mentioned, "I think there are a few things that I recently realised. One is that people are confused about what love and relationships are. I don't even mean necessarily in a man-woman relationship, but even in friends. The moment it is conditional, I feel like it ceases to be love in that moment."

She further added, "Love can only be unconditional, it can only be ek tarfa. It is your love. Two people can individually love each other but essentially love in an inside job, it's how you feel for someone. The moment you have expectations and you want people to do what you want them to be doing, then it's just transactional."

She further concluded by saying that according to her, when one is in love, you ought to give freedom to your partner. She emphasized not forcing one's ideas on their partners, and loving them for who they are.