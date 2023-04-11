Baahubali Star Tamannaah's No-Filter Post For Bad Skin Days: 'It Happens To Everyone'

Tamannaah in a still from the video. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia loves to share snippets from her daily routine on Instagram. From work updates to fun holidays, the actress always tries to keep real. Well, her latest post is all things amazing. The actress is here with a gentle reminder. She wrote, “Love yourself no matter what”. In a video, Tamannaah is talking about good skin days and bad skin days. She can be heard saying, “There are good skin days and then there are not-so-good skin days. As you can see no filter, it is so important to love yourself these days. And, I have chosen to love myself just the way I am.”

Tamannaah Bhatia, who recorded the video on her way to work, added, “So I will just go to work and have an amazing day…Sending everyone lots of love. Especially young girls who when they look at their skin just feel like why is that happening to me? Well, it happens to everyone. And, that's about being human”. She concluded, “And, ya. I am going to love myself just like I love myself on great skin days. Have fun, guys.”

Sharing the clip, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “Gentle reminder to love yourself no matter what.” Replying to the post, actress Sonal Chauhan dropped black hearts under the post.

Tamannaah Bhatia made a lot of noise with her performance at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2023. The actress also shared a montage on Instagram. Along with the video, she wrote, “Performing at the @iplt20 opening ceremony was an extremely special feeling for me... the vibe, the audience, and the love was just something else.” Expressing her love of cricket and gratitude for the opportunity, she said, “I've always believed cricket and cinema are the 2 forms of entertainment that all of us have grown up watching. To be able to bring them together once again for a larger than life crowd and the innumerable people watching on their screens has been an absolute pleasure. I danced my heart out and had the best time performing for everyone. This was my way of giving back all the love. Grateful for this opportunity!”

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen inPlan A Plan B alongside Riteish Deshmukh.