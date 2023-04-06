Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Brother Dhiraj On His Birthday With An Adorable Throwback Pic. See Post

The picture was Instagrammed by Riteish Deshmukh. (courtesy: riteishd)

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh's birthday post for his younger sibling Dhiraj Deshmukh is too cute to be missed. Keeping up with the tradition of throwback Thursday, the Ved actor today treated his fans to a childhood picture of himself with his two brothers. In the pictures, we can see all three siblings posing in style while putting their arms around each other. Riteish in white pants and a red T-shirt however steals all the limelight. Sharing the image, Riteish wished his brother this sweet message which read, "My dearest Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh - we always on your left and right … your forever shields … Happy Birthday!!! Have a great one. Keep doing the good work you are doing and make PAPPA proud."

Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, who also serves as an MLA of the Indian National Congress, was quick to reply to the post. He wrote, "o have you both is a blessing I thank god each day for - thank you for ur best wishes."

Take a look at Riteish Deshmukh's post here:

Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh is the youngest son of politician Vilasrao Deshmukh. He has two older siblings, actor Riteish Deshmukh and Minister Amit Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh, who shares a close bond with his family, also shared a funny video of himself making a face with the birthday boy in the background. He captioned the video, "Happy Birthday Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh ….. have a stupendous one."

Take a look at the video here:

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli. The couple recently co-starred in Mister Mummy and Ved. The latter marked Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut.

Riteish Deshmukh made his digital debut on streaming giant Netflix with Plan A Plan B, co-starring Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia.