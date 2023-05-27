Vijay Varma, 'Styled By You Know Who.' It's Not Tamannaah (Though She Liked His Post)

Vijay Varma shared this image (courtesy: itsvijatvarma)

Actor Vijay Varma, currently at the IIFA Weekend in Abu Dhabi, shared pictures of his look for IIFA Rocks, the musical evening that was held yesterday. Vijay picked a black outfit by Amit Aggarwal and captioned his post: "IIFA and I rocks… if wrong grammar is allowed." In the credits, he added, "Wearing my fashion father Amit Aggarwal… Styled by you know who." No juice there – "you know who" refers to Vijay Varma's stylist Vrindaa Narang not his rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia who did, however, like the actor's post.

The comments section is flooded with compliments for Vijay Varma's look. "Our favourite man, always slaying," wrote Amit Aggarwal, designer of the actor's OOTN. "Why you so handsome," asked a fan. Another wrote, "Bas karo yaar, heart attack aa jayega, tum nahi aaoge (stop it, you won't appear but a heart attack will)." These sort of smitten comments regularly show up on Vijay's posts these days.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are rumoured to be dating and pictures of them together have gone viral. Neither have acknowledged a romance though Vijay had to suffer through some public leg-pulling by Dahaad co-stars Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah; at an event for the series, both actors responded to questions with puns on Tamannaah's name.

Vijay Varma was at the Cannes Film Festival recently, attending for the second time. He has had two huge successes recently – Darlings, co-starring Alia Bhatt, which is nominated for Best Film at the IIFA Awards, and web-series Dahaad which also stars Sonakshi Sinha. His upcoming projects include The Devotion Of Suspect X opposite Kareena Kapoor.