For Tamannaah, Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Varma Is Her "Happy Place"

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making headlines for several months now, thanks to their rumoured relationship. Now, providing a confirmation of sorts, Tamannaah has shared her thoughts about Vijay Varma in an interview with Film Companion. In her interaction, she was asked how it felt to be dating a co-star. For context, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the upcoming film Lust Stories 2. In response, she said, “He (Vijay Verma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down.”

Speaking about dating in today's world, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “With high-achieving women, we have this one problem. We think we need to do hard work for everything. You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself. It is friendship that is such a crucial part of someone you can laugh with. Someone you can laugh with about anything like the loudest volume, where you sound like different...animals.”

About Vijay Varma in particular, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have often been spotted together at various events, including Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai.

Rumours of the couple's relationship gained momentum when Vijay Varma's Dahaad co-stars Gulshan Devaiah and Sonakshi Sinha teased him on stage. At the premiere of the web series, Gulshan Devaiah was seen telling Vijay Varma, “Humari bari tamannaah thi ki aap hase (It was my wish that you smile a little).” As Sonakshi Sinha burst out laughing, Vijay Varma began to blush. In a separate media interaction, Gulshan Devaiah addressed the banter and said, “I have no idea. I haven't even met her. I have seen just media reports and pictures of them together and started teasing them. However, he added the two stars have very good chemistry. But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (There is something but what is it exactly, I don't know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's segment in Lust Stories 2 has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh.