Just Tamannaah And Vijay Varma Setting The Internet Ablaze In New Pics

Image was shared by Vijay Varma.(courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Love is in the air, all thanks to Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The two actors, who will be seen together for the first time in Lust Stories 2, have confirmed their relationship in separate instances over the past several days and fans are delighted. Needless to say, fans are waiting for any and all updates about the couple. So, when the two actors featured together in a sultry photoshoot ahead of the release on the Netflix project, the images went viral in no time. In the pictures, Vijay Varma is seen in a suit, while Tamannaah Bhatia is dressed in an all-black ensemble. The images – shared by Netflix – come with the caption, “Your tamannaah [desire] to watch this chemistry come to life has come true.”

Take a look at the images here:

During an interview with Film Companion recently, Tamannaah said that Vijay Varma is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place." Tamannaah explained, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen." About Vijay Varma, she added, “He [Vijay Varma] is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down.”

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Janice Sequeira, Vijay Varma also spoke about the interest in his personal life, among fans. "You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there's a lot of love in my life right now. And I'm happy," he said.

Vijay Varma is best known for his work in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories and web shows like Dahaad,A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer. Tamannaah, on the other hand, has worked in films across languages for 18 years and boasts of a filmography that includes the Baahubali franchise, 100% Love, Ayan, Happy Days and Paiyaa, among others.

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 will be streaming on Netflix from June 29.