When Tamannaah's 'Camera's On A Roll,' Brace For Some Visual Delight

Tamannaah treated her Instafam to some stunning pictures of herself on Thursday. The pictures were taken from various occasions. In the carousel post, there are snippets from Tamannaah's Maldives diaries. In the last picture, Tamannaah can be seen lying covered with sand. There are snippets from Tamannaah's gym diaries as well. The Jailer actor can be seen posing for the camera, making a face in few images. In one frame, she can be seen showing off her nail art. Tamannaah captioned the post, "My camera's on a roll."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Tamannaah shared holiday pictures from Maldives last month. In one shot, she is seen posing against a rainbow and the picture was an instant hit on the Internet. Take a look at the picture here:

Later she shared a reel from Maldives. The reel begins with Tamannaah giving a tour of her holiday abode. She is seen walking on a beach, savouring ice cream, enjoying a ride on the sea. In one shot, she is also seen running on a beach to catch a glimpse of a rainbow. The reel ends with Tamannaah chilling on a beach. Apart from Tamannaah's many moods, the reel shows her impeccable fashion choices. Tamannaah dropped rainbow emojis in the caption.

Take a look here:

Tamannaah has been in the limelight for her personal and professional lives. She confirmed her relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma during the promotion of the Netflix anthology. In terms of work, Tamannaah was last seen in Jailer. Her web series Aakhri Sach is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.