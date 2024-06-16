On Father's Day, Kareena Kapoor Sets Couple Goals With Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor )

Kareena Kapoor is currently holidaying in England. On the occasion of Father's Day, Kareena shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories. Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of lush greenery against the backdrop of a blue sky. She captioned the picture "Father's Day" and dropped a red heart emoji. She shared a picture of a nameplate on which Kingsgate House, private property is written. Kareena shared a sun-kissed selfie of herself. She wrote in the caption, "And of course, Father's Day pe mera selfie tho is a must (My selfie is a must on Father's Day)." Kareena also shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan, who is followed by one of his sons on a path surrounded by lush green. Last but not the least, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan. The gorgeous couple can be seen posing for the cameras. Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a white shirt and denims while Saif Ali Khan teams a blue jacket over a striped shirt. The caption on the picture read, "The one with the father". Take a look at her posts here:

Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma and their BFFs Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora recently spent a fun-filled night together. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. Soul sisters." Take a look:

Last month, Kareena Kapoor shared famjam pictures on her feed. The first picture features Kareena posing with husband Saif Ali Khan. The second click features her with Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh. She shared another click of Taimur playing in the house, some pictures of herself savouring a sundae, snippets from her yoga diaries and a picture-perfect selfie. Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.