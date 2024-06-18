Kareena Kapoor Lets Her 'Better Together' Bracelet Do All The Talking. Bonus - Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing in the United Kingdom (UK). Her travel partners are the usual suspects - actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh. Recently, the actress shared a series of photos from her holiday album on social media. In one of the pictures, the couple are seen holding hands and showing off their bracelets. What caught everyone's attention was Kareena wearing a "Better Together" bracelet. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether." Take a look at the post below.

Last month, Kareena Kapoor brightened up her Instagram feed with a mirror selfie from her walk-in closet. Looking stunning as ever, she's seen striking a pose surrounded by her collection. In the snapshot, we get a glimpse of her impressive shoe collection neatly arranged on one side. On another rack, designer handbags could be seen adding a touch of glam. And amidst it all, there's a wooden chair and table, with a cute little cane stool tucked under the dressing table.

But it's not just about the shoe and bag collection, it's the vibe too. A traditional carpet on the floor adds to the cosy feel, perfectly fitting with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home style. Talk about living a chic life. Captioning the photo on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "It's Couture Darling you won't understand. IYKYK. Kaftan Girl for life."

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in October 2012, and are parents to two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The couple have also shared screen space in films like Omkara, Tashan and Roadside Romeo among others.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Devara and Jewel Thief.