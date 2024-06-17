The Secret Behind Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Romance: 'Couples Who Eat Pizza...'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor )

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently holidaying in UK, shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram feed on Monday. The first picture features Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor soaking up the sunlight. They can be seen dressed in their casual best. Kareena also shared a picture of a yummy pizza. She shared a reel in which Saif and Kareena can be seen walking hand-in-hand. In the last picture of the slide, they can be seen holding hands together. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, "#CouplesWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether". Kareena's loved-up pictures received loud shout outs from the Internet. Farah Khan Ali dropped a series of love emojis in the comments section. Shibani Dandekar dropped love emojis as well. Take a look:

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram stories as well. Among many pictures, Kareena Kapoor shared a snapshot with Saif Ali Khan. The gorgeous couple can be seen posing for the cameras. Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a white shirt and denims while Saif Ali Khan teams a blue jacket over a striped shirt. The caption on the picture read, "The one with the father". Take a look at her posts here:

Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma and their BFFs Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora recently spent a fun-filled night together. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. Soul sisters." Take a look:

Last month, Kareena Kapoor shared famjam pictures on her feed. The first picture features Kareena posing with husband Saif Ali Khan. The second click features her with Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh. She shared another click of Taimur playing in the house, some pictures of herself savouring a sundae, snippets from her yoga diaries and a picture-perfect selfie. Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the hit Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.