A Sneak Peek Into Kareena Kapoor's 'Favourite Yoga Asana'. Can You Guess It?

Image instagrammed by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor is ready to rock the yoga floor and her latest Instagram post can vouch for that. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures of herself in which she can be seen performing chakrasana. ICYDK, Kareena Kapoor called it her favourite asana. Kareena Kapoor can be seen teaming a pink top with blue shorts as she performs her yoga on a green mat. Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, "As I fly for the summer my favourite yoga asana is a must ~ the chakrasana to go. #Summer2024 here we come #ChakrasanaSeries @anshukayoga."

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor shared another picture of herself performing chakrasana. She wrote in the caption, "Sunday plans? Yoga for me... Crew for you#ChakrasanaSeries@anshukayoga"

Kareena Kapoor also practises pilates on a regular basis. Recently, fitness expert Namrata Purohit shared a video from her session. The text on the video reads, "It's not about how much you do... It's about how much you do right." Namrata Purohit captioned the video, "Kareena Kapoor knows how to do it right." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma and their BFFs Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora recently spent a fun-filled night together. Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. Soul sisters." Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.