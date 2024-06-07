'Pilates Girl' Kareena Kapoor's TGIF Mood Summed Up

Kareena Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: namratapurohit)

Kareena Kapoor swears by yoga but she took a Pilates route for her fitness session on Friday. Celeb fitness instructor Namrata Purohit shared a video of Kareena's Pilates session on her Instagram profile on Friday. Kareena Kapoor can be seen enjoying the session with utmost ease. The text on the video reads, "It's not about how much you do... It's about how much you do right." She added the hashtag #PilatesGirl to the video. Namrata Purohit captioned the video, "Kareena Kapoor knows how to do it right." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #PilatesGirl, #FitnessInspo, #FitnessInspiration and #fridayvibes.

Check out the post here:

A few months ago, Namrata Purohit shared a video from Kareena's intense fitness session and she wrote, "Kareena Kapoor killed it today. This exercise is not easy, it requires a lot of focus and core, glute and back engagement! The moving carriage means focus and balance really has to be at a 100%."

Super fit Kareena Kapoor, a true blue foodie, often punctuates her yoga diaries with posts about food. Like this one, that she captioned, "No one ever come between me and my Chinese food...I take it very seriously... Foodie for life. Kapoors and their food." Check it out:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.