Viral Video: Kareena Kapoor Rules The Dance Floor As She Grooves To Her Song Yeh Ishq Haaye

Kareena Kapoor pictured at the event. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor recently attended a store launch event at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. Her OOTD? All things stunning. However, what caught our attention was the actress' dance moves. Kareena grooved to her song Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met. Several photos and videos of the actress have been doing the rounds on social media. She wore a blush pink saree from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra. She elegantly draped herself in a tulle saree adorned with delicate mokhte pearls arranged in a Kashmiri leaf pattern. The sheer fabric of the saree beautifully showcased the contrasting white scallop border, embellished with tassels.

Take a look at the video.

Last week, Kareena Kapoor brightened up her Instagram with a mirror selfie from her walk-in closet. Looking stunning as ever, she's seen striking a pose surrounded by her collection. And let us tell you, it's every fashion lover's dream come true. In the snapshot, we get a glimpse of her impressive shoe collection neatly arranged on one side. On another rack, designer handbags are adding a touch of glam. And amidst it all, there's a wooden chair and table, with a cute little cane stool tucked under the dressing table.

But it's not just about the shoe and bag collection, it's the vibe too. A traditional carpet on the floor adds to the cosy feel, perfectly fitting with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home style. Talk about living a chic life.

Captioning the photo on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "It's Couture Darling you won't understand. IYKYK. Kaftan Girl for life."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Devara and Jewel Thief.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in October 2012, and are parents to two sons - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The couple have also shared screen space in films like Omkara, Tashan and Roadside Romeo among others.