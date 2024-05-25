Kareena Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of Her Walk-In Closet: 'It's Couture Darling, You Won't Understand'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor brightened up her Instagram on Saturday night with a mirror selfie from her walk-in closet. Looking stunning as ever, she's seen striking a pose surrounded by her collection. And let us tell you, it's every fashion lover's dream come true. In the snapshot, we get a glimpse of her impressive shoe collection neatly arranged on one side. On another rack, designer handbags are adding a touch of glam. And amidst it all, there's a wooden chair and table, with a cute little cane stool tucked under the dressing table.

But it's not just about the shoe and bag collection, it's the vibe too. A traditional carpet on the floor adds to the cosy feel, perfectly fitting with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's home style. Talk about living a chic life.

Captioning the photo on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "It's Couture Darling you won't understand. IYKYK. Kaftan Girl for life."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Devara and Jewel Thief.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in October 2012, and are parents to two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The couple have also shared screen space in films like Omkara, Tashan and Roadside Romeo among others.