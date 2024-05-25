Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For 'Dearest Bro-In-Law' Kunal Kemmu. Bonus - Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shared this image on her Instagram story.

Happy Birthday, Kunal Kemmu. The actor-director turns 41 today. To celebrate this special occasion, his sister-in-law, actress Kareena Kapoor, shared a happy picture on her Instagram Stories. In the black-and-white photo, Kunal is seen standing next to Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. While Saif cuts a cake, the birthday boy poses for the camera. In her wish, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest bro-in-law

This is your year… you deserve all the love and success and more…” She also attached rainbow and red heart emojis to the caption.

Responding to the post, Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Love Love Love” and shared red hearts.

Kunal Kemmu's wife Soha Ali Khan also uploaded a special video to mark the birthday of the love of her life. In the Instagram upload, we can see several clips of Kunal. Oh, and there are some father-daughter fun moments featuring little Inaaya. The caption read, “There is truly no one like you and here is the proof #happybirthday to you my jaan - love you today and always.”

Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi dropped a collage of snaps on her Instagram Stories for the birthday boy. In the pictures, the two can be seen smiling for the camera lens. “Kal ..or aaj kal…,Kamaal kiya hai KK! Happiest birthday director ji, you killed it! Proud and thrilled for the recent success. Await more! Soon!!! Mahsha'Allah.” For the unversed, Saba is referring to Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express as his “recent success.”

Industry colleagues also posted wishes for Kunal Kemmu. Rajkummar Rao shared a snap of Kunal with a poetic message: “Happy birthday mere bhai. Bahut sara pyaar. Talent ka bhandaar, Kunal mera yaar.”

In her birthday wish for Kunal Kemmu, Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Birthday Kunal Kemmu!!! May this year be filled with all your dreams expressed and fulfilled Shine on you multifaceted human. Love and a big hug.”

In March this year, Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express. The comedy-drama was well-received by both fans and critics. The film featured Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in key roles. The storyline revolves around three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa, but the vacation takes an unexpected turn.