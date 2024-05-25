Pics: Kajol, Anil Kapoor And Other Celebs At Karan Johar's Birthday Bash

Kajol pictured at Karan Johar's birthday party.

Karan Johar's close friends from the film industry united to celebrate his birthday. Kajol, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor, Farah Khan, Natasha Poonawalla were among the celebrities that were pictured arriving at the filmmaker's birthday bash. The filmmaker celebrates his 52nd birthday today. Kajol and Karan Johar are a part of a close-knit circle, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Farah Khan. Kajol has also featured in many of Karan Johar's films. The duo have worked together in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and My Name Is Khan, to name a few.

Kajol pictured at the birthday bash.

Anil Kapoor recently worked with the filmmaker in the 2022 hit Jugjugg Jeeyo, which was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Anil Kapoor was accompanied by wife and jewelry designer Sunita Kapoor.

See more photos from the party here:

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also backed Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film released in theatres earlier this year.

Karan Johar will also produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan. His next project as a producer is Mr & Mrs Mahi.