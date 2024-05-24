Weekend Binge: 5 Films To Celebrate Karan Johar's Birthday Week

A still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. (courtesy: YouTube)

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to celebrate his 52nd birthday on May 25. Karan Johar is a true multi-hyphenate, seamlessly juggling the roles of a director, producer, celebrity chat show host, reality show judge, and entrepreneur. Over a remarkable career spanning more than 25 years, Karan Johar has become synonymous with Bollywood cinema, artfully capturing the entire gamut of human emotions, with equal emphasis on song and dance – an integral part of Indian cinema. His movies are filled with foot-tapping musical numbers, dialogues that resonate with audiences across generations, moving scenes and the latest fashion – all of which promise a great theatrical experience. On his birthday weekend, we have curated a list of five of his directorial projects that make for a great watch.

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Netflix

The 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Karan Johar's directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in a classic love triangle and Salman Khan in an extended cameo. With oodles of drama, comedy and great music thrown in, this movie is a perfect watch with friends and family.

2. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Netflix

Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is still remembered for its grandeur, dramatic overtones and larger-than-life presentation. This Karan Johar film focuses on the importance of family bonds and revolves around the complexities of human bonds. The film boasts evergreen songs, stunning costumes, lavish sets, and of course a stellar ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles.

3. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the titular roles, is a fun ride. The film is a love story between two contrasting personalities hailing from distinct cultural backgrounds. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film features big names Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

4. My Name Is Khan - Prime Video

My Name Is Khan is one of Karan Johar's most critically acclaimed films. The 2010 film has been headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and explores themes of identity, tolerance and human spirit. Shah Rukh Khan plays an autistic Muslim man, who embarks on a mission to meet the US President in this touching tale of love and loss.

5. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Netflix

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is Karan Johar's most polarising film that challenges the traditional notions of marriage. The film explores themes of extramarital affairs, love and marriage, with a star-studded cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan. Watch it for the stellar performances and great songs.

Tell us your pick from the list.