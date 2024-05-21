BRB, Still Laughing At Karan Johar's Kids Yash-Roohi's LOL Video

Karan Johar with Yash and Roohi. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar's latest Instagram post exudes cuteness from miles away. Reason? His little bundles of joy - Yash and Roohi. In the clip, the twins are seen giving Kunal Basu, the founder of Swirl Music, different suggestions to get rid of body hair in an oh-so-funny way. It all starts with the two sitting in front of keyboards. Yash compliments his music teacher, saying, “Kunal sir, you are too cute, but you are too hairy.” The teacher, who is recording the video, then turns the camera towards Roohi and asks, “You agree? Rihu nods and says, “Yes.” To this, the teacher reacts, “How mean. What a way to give a compliment.” Following that, the siblings start to give various suggestions to remove hair. Yash begins by saying, “You need to get a special shaving kind of cream and put it on your body, easy. Then you just wipe it. Then, your hair will fully go in one minute.” Roohi adds, “You have to put wax.” Kunal playfully asks, “Isn't that painful?” To which, Yash replies, “Yes, but don't care.” Kunal then says, “No hair, don't care?” Yash quips, “Yeah.” The music teacher ends the video by saying, “Thank you for my beauty tips.”

In his caption, Karan Johar wrote, “So clearly I am not the only one being subjected to their opinions and feedback! Kunal Sir I hope you feel my pain anyone for tips on grooming and deserving birthdays you know who to contact!” He also added faces with tears of joy, red heart emojis and the hashtag “Mere Do Anmol Ratan” to his caption.

After watching the video, various celebrities shared their reactions. Television actor Abhinav Shukla and singer Asees Kaur dropped faces with tears of joy emojis. Neha Dhupia said, “Bechare Kunal sir.” Malaika Arora could not help but mention Kunal's statement, “No hair, don't care.” Farah Khan commented, “Yash will set u right...every time.” Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “They are adorable.”

Check out the video below:

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017. In February this year, the filmmaker organised a Willy Wonka-themed party for the twins' 7th birthday. Click here to see the pictures for the celebration.