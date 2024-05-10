From The Archives: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji In A Shawl And Karan Johar In Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna BTS

KJo with SRK and Rani in a throwback. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar shared a throwback picture of himself with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji from the sets of his 2006 Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The trio can be seen seated on a bench in the BTS click. The picture that happens to be from an outdoor shoot location, features SRK and Karan Johar dressed in winter wear, while Rani can be seen wearing a lehenga with a shawl (Just shoot things). The BTS appears from the scene where SRK's character Dev and Rani Mukerji's Maya meet at a park bench for the first time and have a deep conversation. Maya meets Dev right before she marries Rishi (Abhishek Bachchan). Later in the film, Rani and SRK's characters fall in love with each other and cheat on their respective partners.

Karan Johar accompanied the photograph with a caption that read, "Being a bystander to such incredible talent has been my hugest learning curve.... I look back with indelible memories and gratitude. Not a single day I haven't thanked the universe, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for convincing me that I could be a story teller and attempt to direct my childhood dreams on celluloid." In the comments section of Karan Johar's post, The Archies actor Mihir Ahuja dropped hart emoji. Namit Das, who featured in Karan Johar's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, wrote "Stunning." Comedian Tanmay Bhat wrote, "What a picture."

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta. The film gained popularity for its impressive ensemble cast and its iconic songs. The film showcased different facets of modern day relationships and explored the concept of infidelity.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also backed Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film released in theatres earlier this year. Karan Johar will also produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan.