Snehil Dixit Mehra On Karan Johar-Kettan Singh Row: 'It's Very Tricky Being A Comedian'

After Paritosh Tripathi, another comedian Snehil Dixit Mehra, who features alongside Kettan Singh on the comedy show Madness Machayenge, has reacted to Karan Johar slamming their show. A day after comedian Kettan Singh issued an apology after upsetting the director with his mimicry, Snehil Dixit Mehra, who is popularly known as BC Aunty told News18, "Doing comedy in today's day and age is very, very risky because some videos are taken out of context and then they don't make sense. It's very tricky being a comedian.”

She continued, “With a show like this, there are lots of teams involved like writers, producers and the channel team. Additionally, there are compliances, standards and procedures to follow. We, as performers, get a certain script and we need to stick to it. And sometimes, in the process, you tend to lose that filter because you realise that there's an entire legal system and people taking care of the same. So, as a performer, you feel that you just need to get on stage and perform. But when it comes to backlash, it's the actors and the performers who're at the receiving end of this. Kettan is getting all the backlash. He has issued an apology too.”

Coming back to the incident, Karan Johar shared a statement on his Instagram stories on Sunday night and talked about a comedian mimicking him "in poor taste". Without mentioning any name, Karan Johar wrote, "I was sitting and watching television with my mom... and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel... a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste...I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in...this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

Even though Karan Johar did not name the comedian in his post, many users on Reddit attempted to decode his cryptic post and came to the conclusion that he was talking about Kettan Singh. In the promo, comedian Kettan Singh can be seen mimicking the director and calling his chat show Koffee With Karan by the name Toffee with Churan.

On Monday, Kettan Singh issued an apology to Karan Johar and told Times Now, "I would like to apologise to Karan (Johar) sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him."

