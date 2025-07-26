Rishabh Pant Says Yuzvendra Chahal "Got Engaged" Amid Dating Rumours With RJ Mahvash

Archana Puran Singh recently took her vlogging crew to the set of The Great Indian Kapil Show and documented the behind-the-scenes action from the episode featuring cricketers Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abhishek Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.

What's Happening

The vlog began with Archana mentioning that she had a sore throat and wondering how she would laugh on camera during the shoot. She later met Kapil Sharma backstage and complimented his outfit, saying, "Where did you get this suit? It looks amazing; the black and white is looking very good."

Kapil responded that he had somewhere to be after the shoot, and both quickly headed to the set.

Navjot Singh Sidhu made his entrance, and the cricketers gathered around him. He spoke about Abhishek Sharma and said, "I am so proud of him, because he is the future of Indian cricket."

Archana also welcomed Abhishek to the show, calling him a "very handsome boy," and pointed out that he was on the show because both he and Kapil are from Amritsar.

Archana interacted with all the cricketers during the shoot.

When she asked Rishabh Pant about his car accident, the cricketer said the experience gave him a new perspective on life and taught him a lot. He also revealed that he had started his own YouTube channel, prompting Archana to give him a shout-out.

What Did Rishabh Pant Say About Yuzvendra Chahal's Engagement?

While talking about his YouTube channel, Rishabh was seen putting a ring on Yuzvendra Chahal's finger, leading Archana to joke, "Are you now engaged to him?"

Rishabh responded, "Iski toh ho chuki hai pehle," referring to Chahal's past engagement. Chahal added, "The engagement is now over," in a reference to his separation from Dhanashree Verma.

The light-hearted banter continued as Archana invited Chahal to her home in Madh Island, but mentioned that he was always too busy to come to Mumbai.

Rishabh quickly added, "He is here all the time." To that, Chahal replied, "Sabko bata de tu (Why don't you tell everyone?)" Rishabh then began yelling it loudly on the set, teasing Chahal in what appeared to be a reference to his rumoured relationship with RJ Mahvash, who lives in Mumbai.

Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash's Dating Rumours

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been making headlines for quite some time now. The buzz around their relationship started last year and has only grown stronger since. Mahvash has been spotted cheering for Yuzvendra during several IPL matches, even when he was not playing due to injury. Her presence and support did not go unnoticed by fans.

The two have also been seen together at various public gatherings, including dinners and holidays. Their joint appearance in a recent advertisement further fuelled the dating rumours.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree Verma officially ended their marriage on March 20, 2025. According to reports, they had been living separately since 2022. During that period, both of them posted cryptic messages, which led many to guess that things were not right between them.