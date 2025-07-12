"I Trust the Media, But I Felt Let Down": Karan Johar On Review Embargoes

During the trailer launch of Dhadak 2 producer of the film Karan Johar addressed his decision to not hold pre-release media screenings for certain films in recent years. A move that raised eyebrows within the industry and among critics. Johar, however, was quick to clarify that his intent was never to avoid criticism, but to protect the integrity of the film experience.

"At Dharma Productions, we've always believed in sharing our films with the media," he said. "We've hosted press screenings a day before release, sometimes even earlier. I have full faith in the media. I'm part of it myself with my talk shows. But what troubled me was the early breaches of embargoes."

Karan pointed out how, despite official review embargoes, subtle reactions would often surface on social media before the film's release. "It wasn't always a full review, but even a single-line reaction or a vague suggestion can create imbalance. And that was disheartening not just as a filmmaker, but as someone who respects the process."

When asked whether he would consider revoking the no-screening policy for future films, especially in a time when word of mouth is crucial, Karan responded with optimism. "I'm open to it again wholeheartedly. But only with the hope that embargoes will be respected. If there's a mutual trust that no leaks, no visual stills, no subtle opinions go out prematurely, I would love to show our films early again."

Johar concluded by saying he's not afraid of criticism: "A critic has the right to dislike our work, just as we have the right to tell our stories. I just hope the timing of that critique aligns with the film's release."