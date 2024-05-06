Comedian Paritosh Tripathi On Karan Johar-Kettan Singh Fiasco: 'We Didn't Want To Offend Him'

Images instagrammed by Karan Johar, Paritosh Tripathi. (courtesy: ParitoshTripathi)

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who features with Kettan Singh on the comedy show Madness Machayenge, reacted after Karan Johar slammed their show. Hours after comedian Kettan Singh issued an apology as his mimicry offended Karan Johar, Paritosh Tripathi told Hindustan Times that they never wanted to "offend or hurt" anyone. Paritosh Tripathi told Hindustan Times, "None of the comedians on the show mean to offend or hurt anyone. That is never the intention behind what we do. We just want to make people laugh, and use our comic skills to do that."

Talking about Kettan Singh's admiration for Karan Johar, Paritosh said, "In fact, Kettan is such a big fan of Karan sir. When someone does mimicry of someone, it shows how that person admires the other person... It shows how they notice every detail, emotion and action of the person. With the show, we don't want to offend anyone or want people to get the perception that we are hurting others."

To prove his point Paritosh cited an example from his own performance and said, "I roast people on the show in front of them, and they know from where it all is coming from. We maintain a boundary, and never cross that line. That being said, the whole team just wants Karan to know that we didn't want to offend him. It was done in a light manner."

If you haven't followed the chain of events, here's the background for you. Karan Johar shared a statement on his Instagram stories on Sunday night and talked about a comedian mimicking him "in poor taste". Without mentioning any name, Karan Johar wrote, "I was sitting and watching television with my mom... and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel... a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste...I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in...this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

Even though Karan Johar did not name the comedian in his post, many users on Reddit attempted to decode his cryptic post and came to the conclusion that he was talking about Kettan Singh. In the promo, comedian Kettan Singh can be seen mimicking the director and calling his chat show Koffee With Karan by the name Toffee with Churan.

On Monday, Kettan Singh issued an apology to Karan Johar and told Times Now, "I would like to apologise to Karan (Johar) sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him."

