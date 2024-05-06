Karan Johar Slams Comedian For Mimicking Him In 'Exceptionally Poor Taste': 'Expect This From Trolls'

Image was Instagrammed by Karan Johar. (courtesy: karanjohar)

A comedian's mimicry of Karan Johar on a TV show has left the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director visibly upset. It so happened that on Sunday night, Karan Johar shared a statement on his Instagram stories and talked about a comedian mimicking him "in poor taste." He recounted the experience while he was watching television with his mother. Without name-checking the show or the comedian, Karan Johar wrote, "I was sitting and watching television with my mom…and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel… a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste…I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in…this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!”

Even though the director did not name the comedian in his post, many social media users on reddit attempted to decode Karan Johar's cryptic post and came to the conclusion that he was talking about Kettan Singh, a comedian on Sony TV's comedy show Madness Machayenge basis a promo recently shared by Sony Entertainment Television. In the promo, comedian Kettan Singh can be seen mimicking the director and calling his chat show Koffee With Karan by the name Toffee with Churan.

Hours after Karan Johar expressed his disappointment over Kettan Singh's mimicry of him on the show Madness Machayenge, the comedian issued his wholehearted apology to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director stressing that his intention was never to hurt him. Talking to Times Now, the comedian said, "I would like to apologise to Karan (Johar) sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him."

After Karan Johar put out his statement, his dear friend Ektaa Kapoor alos came out in support of the director. Ektaa Kapoor shared his statement on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happened so many times! Ugly humour sometimes on shows. And even at award functions. And then they expect you to attend! Karan please ask them to imitate one movie or classic of yours,” Ekta wrote. Karan reposted the story and replied, “Love you Ektu.”

On the work front, Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year. Now he is all set to produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan.