Karan Johar's Cryptic Post On Bollywood And Box Office Trends: 'Bada Scale Chahiye Toh...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has actively been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram and how. After a cryptic Instagram entry about "fillers" and another one about "loyalty," the filmmaker shared fresh thoughts on his Instagram story, on Thursday, in which he wrote about current box office trends. "Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai... conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi... 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin." (If a big scale project works, make one, Action films works, make action. If a love story does well, make a love story. If a chick flick is a hit, make that. The weather changes every week. It's box office, not a 30-second Instagram reel.. that will remain in trending)."

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor re-shared Karan Johar's Instagram story and he wrote, "Epic! Best Karan Johar. I agree."

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar returned to direction after many years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also backed Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film released in theatres last month. Karan Johar will also produce Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan.