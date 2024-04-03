Ahead Of Kill Teaser Release, A Disclaimer From Karan Johar: 'The Bloodiest Ride'

Image instagrammed by Karan Johar. (courtesy: KaranJohar)

Kill, actor Lakshya Lalwani's debut film, has been making headlines for months now. The film has already received great reviews at international film festivals and cinema lovers in India will finally be treated to the teaser of the action thriller on Thursday [April 4]. Now, with one day to go for the big drop, producer Karan Johar – whose Dharma Productions has backed the film – shared a teaser announcement video with the caption: “Prepare for the bloodiest ride of your life! #KILL - Teaser Out Tomorrow. India theatrical release 5th July, 2024.” The video, which has a blood-laden background, features rushes of a train, and the words, “Prepare for the bloodiest ride you'll ever witness. Relentless. Gory. Violent,” splashed over the screen. Akshay Oberoi, last seen in Fighter, commented: “So excited for this one.”

Check out the clip here:

As mentioned above, Kill was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The screening of the film, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, was attended by producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, Lakshya, CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, Nagesh Bhat and actor Raghav Juyal.

Sharing the pictures from the premiere, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "Ready to #KILL! World Premiere of KILL at Toronto International Film Festival - Midnight Madness Screening!

About the film, the official TIFF website wrote: “In Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's relentless martial arts thriller, a passenger train bound for New Delhi becomes a bloody battleground of brutal close-quarters combat as a pair of commandos square off against a 40-strong army of invading bandits. Star-crossed lovers Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) and Amrit (Lakshya) find their clandestine relationship jeopardised after Tulika's family whisks her aboard the Rajdhani Express bound for both New Delhi and an arranged marriage. Not willing to sit idly by, Amrit and his fellow commando buddy Viresh embark on a romantic “rescue” mission. But when the train is suddenly stormed by a gang of blade-wielding bandits, the stakes are considerably raised, and the two friends must rely on their martial arts prowess to dispatch the thieves and save the passengers.” The film was a part of the Official Selection at Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Kill will be released in India on July 5, 2024.