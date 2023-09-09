Toronto International Film Festival: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga And Others At Kill Screening

The Kill team at the event. (Courtesy: KaranJohar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga attended the Toronto International Film Festival for the screening of their film Kill featuring Lakshya in the lead role. The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Karan Johar shared a couple of pictures from the event on his Instagram profile on Saturday. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani film maker is joined by Guneet Monga, Lakshya, CEO of Dharma productions Apoorva Mehta, director of Kill Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and actor Raghav Juyal. Dressed in their festive best, the Kill team was pictured on the red carpet. Sharing the pictures, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "Ready to #KILL! World Premiere of KILL at Toronto International Film Festival - Midnight Madness Screening!"

Sharing the same set of pictures, Guneet Monga wrote, "NOW BOARDING: World Premiere of #KILL at Toronto International Film Festival - Midnight Madness Screening!"

A few days back, Karan Johar announced the news on his Instagram. Without divulging much details, Karan wrote about the movie, "KILL' - an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for." He also shared a poster of the movie featuring Lakshya. In the poster, Lakshya can be seen with bruises on his face. A soldier like figure can be seen holding a knife around his neck. "The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'KILL' - an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premier at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon," wrote Karan in the caption.

Karan Johar returned to director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after seven years. The film did respectable business at the box office.