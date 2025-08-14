4 Of A Family Killed In Auto-Truck Collision In Ranchi: Cops

Four members of a family were killed and a woman was severely injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Ranchi, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Chamghati on the Ranchi–Purulia Road, under the jurisdiction of Angara police station, on Wednesday night.

"Four members of a family, including two women, were killed in the incident. One woman sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment," Angara police station in-charge Hiralal Sah told PTI.

According to police, the autorickshaw was en route to Ranchi when it collided head-on with a truck travelling towards Muri.

Preliminary investigations revealed the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal collision. The impact caused the truck to overturn; however, the driver fled the scene, police said.

Police said the victims were identified as Seikh Gayasuddin, who was driving the auto-rickshaw, his mother, Ayesha Khatun, his wife, Joraddin, and his son, Seikh Aman.

The family resided in the Kantatoli area of Ranchi.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem.

The police said further investigation is underway.

