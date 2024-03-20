Viral: What Happened When Varun Dhawan And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Touched Karan Johar's Feet

Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Samantha on stage

The Amazon Prime event, which held in Mumbai on Tuesday, witnessed a funny banter between director-producer Karan Johar and his favourite "student" Varun Dhawan. A video went viral from the event in which Varun can be seen touching his feet. Later, Samantha also jokingly touched Karan Johar's feet and his expression was not to be missed. In the video, we can see, Karan Johar introducing Varun Dhawan as having gone "From student of the year to spy of the year." Varun teases Karan Johar with these words, "I think everyone should do it." Karan, who clearly disapproves of Varun's gesture, can be heard saying, "No, I don't want to be aged here, please. I'm fighting my mid-life crisis; I don't need you to put me in my place. Thank You."

Varun also can be heard saying in the video that Karan Johar has been taking care of his skin efficiently and people actually can't guess his age. Varun says, "I don't think you realise how old Karan is because he does great job with his dermatologist." To this, Karan Johar replies, "I've done a what job? There are lots of people who get jobs on their faces, I'm not one of them." Take a look at the video:

FYI, Varun Dhawan and Samantha will share screen space in the Indian version of Citadel. The new title of the series was announced on Tuesday. "Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny," the makers wrote sharing the official poster. Take a look:

Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2. Citadel Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher.