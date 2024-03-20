Citadel Honey Bunny: Priyanka Chopra 'Can't Wait' For Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan's Spy Series

Samantha in a still from the show.(courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The Citadel universe just got bigger and better. The new title of the show was announced at the Prime Video event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The show is now called Citadel Honey Bunny. Priyanka Chopra, who starred in Russo Brothers' version of the spy series, gave a shout out to the desi version of the show starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan. On her Instagram story, Priyanka shared the poster of the show and she wrote, "Cannot wait for this series to unravel another layer of Citadel."

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted:

Don't miss the Citadel Honey Bunny glimpse in Prime Video's main Are You Ready video, which has a compilation of the shows and movies that are on the 2024 slate.

The new title of the series was announced on Tuesday. "Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny," the makers wrote sharing the official poster.

Here's all you need to know about Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.The makers described Citadel: Honey Bunny as "a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s."

Citadel Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher. Excited much?