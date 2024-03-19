Citadel: Honey Bunny - Into The Spy-Verse With Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan

Samantha with Varun. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In today's update of keeping up with Citadel stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan just shared an update on their upcoming show and it is now called Citadel: Honey Bunny. The makers shared the update on the show's title at a grand event in Mumbai and on social media as well. The details of the show were unveiled at Prime Video's slate announcement event Prime Video Presents, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Meanwhile, the caption on the post shared by the lead actors on Instagram read, "Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny. They added, "Citadel: Honey Bunnyhas a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe."

Check out the post here:

Last year, Samantha and Varun attended the global premiere of Citadel (Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's version) in London.

Here's all you need to know about Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.

Citadel Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher.