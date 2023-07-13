Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wraps Citadel : 'The Family I Didn't Know I Needed'

Image Instagrammed by Samantha. (Courtesy:Samantha)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrapped the shoot of her upcoming web series Citadel and she looks confident and content about the project. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture with director-duo Raj and DK and storyteller Sita R Menon on her Instagram profile. Samantha shared her hopes and prospects about the project in an extensive note. The actor wrote in the caption, "And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming @rajanddk @mensit... The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu even declared her role in Citadel as a "role of a lifetime". Hold on. There's more to it. Samantha concluded her post with these words, "I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e. until you write me the next" and the actor dropped a couple of emojis at the end of the note.

Take a look at Samantha's post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a hint in the morning that she would remember the day for a special reason. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram story, she wrote in the caption, "13th of July. Will always be a special day. And it's a wrap for Citadel India."

For the unversed, Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel is helmed by Raj and DK and stars Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Samantha previously worked with Raj and DK in Family Man 2 and received a huge praise from audience across regions and languages.

Earlier this year, Samantha and Varun attended the global premiere of Citadel (Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's version) in London.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam. The actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022.