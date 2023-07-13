Citadel Stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan Spotted At Shoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan pictured in the city.

In today's update of keeping up with Citadel stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan were clicked post a shoot in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The actors happily posed for the cameras outside their respective vanity fans. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was her stunning self in a black dress and a pair of sunglasses. Varun Dhawan was dressed in his casual best, in a pair of blue denims that he topped with a classic white t-shirt. Here's all you need to know about Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.

See the pictures of Samantha and Varun in the city:

This morning, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an update on her project and she wrote posting a picture on her Instagram story: "13th of July. Will always be a special day. And it's a wrap for Citadel India."

Screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.

Last month the actors shot for parts of the series in Serbia.

Earlier this year, Samantha and Varun attended the global premiere of Citadel (Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's version) in London.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of films also includes Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapur and Dilwale to name a few.