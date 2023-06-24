Varun Dhawan Is Making Serbia Look So Good. See Pics

Varun posted the image. (Courtesy: VarunDhawan)

Varun Dhawan's latest post on Instagram needs your attention. The actor has dropped some pictures from his Serbia diaries. Varun was shooting for his upcoming spy-thriller series the Indian version of Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor, in the pics, looks super cool in black denims and an open jacket. Don't miss his chiselled abs. Along with the pics, Varun wrote, “Once upon a time in Serbia.” Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis.

Saqib Saleem has shared a picture on Instagram announcing the "schedule wrap". Take a look:

Before this, Varun Dhawan shared some pictures from the sets of the series. The opening frame featured Varun and Krishna DK. In the next frame, we can also spot KK Menon. For the caption, Varun wrote, “In between work. We play, next year and we slay.” Replying to the post, Huma Qureshi said, “All work and no play makes boys dull.”

Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and team Citadel India also met the President of India Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. Along with a picture from the meeting, Varun expressed his gratitude on social media. He said, “Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma'am.”

The Indian version of Citadel has been directed by Raj & DK. The two are known for their work in The Family Man, Farzi and Stree among others. The Russo Brothers' version featured Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The makers have also announced that they are going to come up with a second season.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The Nitesh Tiwari film will see a direct-to-OTT release in July. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Sharing a poster of the film, Varun wrote, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal Iss July... banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal. Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, #BawaalOnPrime to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on Prime Video."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.