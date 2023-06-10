Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan Dance To Oo Antava In Serbia

Samantha and Varun are Citadel co-stars. (courtesy: SamzCraziestFan)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, shooting for Citadel in Serbia, scooped some time out and ruled the dance floor with the team of Citadel. A video of the stars dancing to Samantha and Allu Arjun's smash hit Oo Antava from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is going crazy viral on social media. The video has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the stars on social media. Speaking of Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been directed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Russo Brother's Citadel is being helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.

Check out the viral video here:

Posting these pictures from Serbia, the actress wrote "mood" in the caption.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently starred in Shaakuntalam. Before that, the actress was seen in the thriller Yashoda in 2022. Last year, she also starred in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon work with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of films also includes Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Varun Dhawan, star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapur and Dilwale to name a few.