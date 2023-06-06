Shoot, Spa, Rest, Repeat: A Round Up Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Turkey Vacation

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having the “best” time of her life in Turkey. The actress, on Monday evening, shared some pictures, giving her fans a sneak peek into her trip. Going by the photos, it is safe to say that her tour has been all about shooting, Turkish baths and relishing delicious foods. The first picture in the series shows Samantha posing in a stunning black dress against a brown background. She completed her look with a pair of black shades. The next photo shows her reading a book in the back seat of a car, followed by a snippet from the book. In the fourth slide, the actress looks all set for a shoot, in a white printed co-ord set. As you swipe left, you see a glowing Samantha at a traditional hammam spa. The following snaps show the dessert and the mesmerising views that the actress enjoyed in Turkey.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was filming her next project, Kushi, with co-star Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey. While the actor returned to Hyderabad over the weekend, Samantha extended her stay and is chilling like a villain in the Middle Eastern country.

Sharing the photos, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote: “The best of these days. #Turkey.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a few days ago, shared a pic with Vijay Deverakonda from Turkey. Here, the duo look happy in each other's company, tucking into delicious dishes. She also dedicated a heartwarming note to her friend: “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been! Vijay Deverakonda (white heart icon). #Kushi.”

Meanwhile, also check out this pic of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, where she is seen “dreaming” in Turkey.



In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam, which won the Best Indian Film title at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Shaakuntalam has been streaming on Prime Video. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi will open in theatres on September 1.