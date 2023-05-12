Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Snapshots From The Set Of Kushi (And Some Wisdom)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making all the right noises. From attending the global premiere of Citadel in London to giving fans major fitness goals, the actress is doing it all and how. Now, Samantha has shared pictures from the sets of her upcoming film Kushi. The movie also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Samantha's work album is too good to miss. The opening frame features Samantha standing with an umbrella against a picturesque location. She looks stunning in a black salwar kameez set. In the next slide, Samantha wanted us to focus on the lush green surroundings. We also got a glimpse of her blueberry bowl. Samantha has also shared a quote by writer Lalah Delia. The actress has shared the album with her signature white heart emoji. Replying to the post, actress Amy Jackson dropped sparkling emojis.

Kushi has been directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film will be released on September 1. The film marks Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's second collaboration after their work in Mahanat. Now, take a look at this “Kushi Reels” featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. It features behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the film. Sharing the video, the actors, in a joint post, wrote, “#Kushi is Never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn't always realise it.” In the background, we can hear the film's latest song - Na Rojaa Nuvve. It is sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

You can listen to Na Rojaa Nuvve here

Apart from Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also part of the Indian version of Citadel. She will share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in the series created by The Family Man duo Raj & DK.