Inside Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday Celebration With Co-Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu On The Sets Of Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older on May 9. However, this year the Arjun Reddy star rang in his 34th birthday on the sets of his upcoming film Kushi and in the presence of his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The video of the actor's cake-cutting ceremony has been doing the rounds of social media. In it, we can see the actor smiling widely while cutting the cake in attendance of the cast and crew of Kushi. We can also spot actress Samantha as she claps joyously in the background. Sharing the video on Twitter, a fan page wrote, "Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Celebration at #Kushi sets."

Take a look at the video here:

Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently filming Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, released the film's first song on the occasion of his birthday on Tuesday. In addition, he also set up ice cream trucks for his fans.

In his tweet, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Good morning. I am away at a shoot so planned a few things to celebrate with you all. 1. The Deverakonda Birthday Truck. Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune & Delhi. If you spot these trucks anywhere. Ice cream is free for all 2. You all give me so much love. So here is something from Me and #Rowdy. The Rowdy Birthday Bash Sale! For all those who have been wanting to get their hands on a piece of Rowdy. Take it before stock sells out. 3. A beautiful song from #Kushi.”

In March, a poster of the film was released online and received a lot of love from fans. In the poster, Samantha is seen holding a cute dog while leaning over a balcony, with one arm extended. Vijay, on the other hand, can be seen dressed smartly in a shirt and formal pants, carrying a lunch bag while holding Samantha's hand. The poster also reveals that the movie will hit the theatres on September 1, 2023, and the caption reads "Kushi. The two worlds will meet on 1st September 2023." Samantha expressed her excitement for the film by sharing the poster with the caption "Whole heart," along with a heart emoji.

Kushi is Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's second collaboration after their work in Mahanati. Vijay Deverakonda is known for his work in movies like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, among others. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Shaakuntalam. In addition to Kushi, she will be seen in the Indian instalment of Citadel.