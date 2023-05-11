Things Naga Chaitanya Said About Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Go-Getter, Hard Worker'

A throwback of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. (courtesy: chayakkineni)

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been constantly making headlines for their failed marriage, despite it being nearly two years since the couple announced their separation. Now, Naga Chaitanya – who is promoting his upcoming film Custody – has opened up about the difficult phase and the hurt the various continuing media reports have caused him. Speaking to journalist Prem Malini on her YouTube channel, Naga Chaitanya said, “What happened in my personal life was very unfortunate, with my marriage. Immense respect I have for that phase of my life. However, the way the media has portrayed the issue – by speculating and spreading rumours of varied kinds – the respect is being diminished in the public eye, which has hurt me a lot.”

“It has been over a year since the court has granted us divorce on mutual consent,” Naga Chaitanya continued, “But they continue to stretch the issue for headlines. Using our names, attaching a third name, and dragging their family, leading to speculations. This has really hurt me a lot – not for me but for the people around me who are being pulled into the issue. For no reason or fault at all of the third party, they're being dragged into this whole issue.”

“Whatever happened has happened. It is wrong to stretch the issue…It's been over two years. We have all moved on. I don't know why these people are not moving. I hope my clarifications put an end to this topic. Sam and I have already issued a statement,” said that actor, who explained that he was speaking up for people who have been dragged into the issue for no fault of theirs. Post his divorce, the actor made headlines for his rumoured relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala.

In the same interview, Naga Chaitanya was asked about a quality he admires about his ex-wife Samantha Prabhu as a co-actor. He said, “Samantha [is a] go-getter, hard worker. Her determination is amazing. If she wants something, she will go get it.” He also listed Oh Baby! and Family Man 2 as two of Samantha's projects he enjoyed in recent times and also added that he has seen Yashoda.

As mentioned above, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in a social media post in 2021. The post, which has since been deleted, said, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

While Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Custody, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next project is Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.