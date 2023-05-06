Naga Chaitanya On Divorce From Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Both Of Us Have Moved On'

A throwback of Naga Chaitanya with Samantha. (courtesy: chayakkineni)

Naga Chaitanya, busy with the promotions of his film Custody, in an interview with ETimes recently, opened up about his and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce and he said, "It has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life," The actor added, "She is a lovely person and deserves all the happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, co-stars of films like Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is currently said to be dating Ponniyin Selvanactor Sobhita Dhulipa.

In an interview with Miss Malini earlier this year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "I gave my marriage 100 it did not work out but I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something that I didn't do."

Last year, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared as a guest on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7, she was asked during the show if she and Naga Chaitanya are amicable. To which she replied, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now but it maybe sometime in the future."