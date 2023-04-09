Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Birthday Wish For Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya's Brother Akhil Akkineni. His Reply

Samantha and Akhil with Naga Chaitanya. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl) (courtesy: akkineniakhil)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, took some time out to wish her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni on his birthday. The actor turned a year older on April 8, so on this occasion, Samantha shared a poster of Akhil's upcoming film Agent on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday @akkineniakhil. Yayy #Agent on the 28th... This is going to be (fire emoticon). Lots of love." Soon after, Akhil re-shared the post and wrote, "Thank you so much Sam. I hope I meet your expectations (heart emoticon)."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 after dating for several years, and in 2021, the couple announced their separation. However, Samantha shares a good rapport with Akhil and is often seen cheering for the 29-year-old actor. Earlier this year, when Akhil unveiled the teaser of Agent on his Instagram handle, the actress commented, "Beast mode on."

Meanwhile, a while ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her and Naga Chaitanya's divorce during an interview (to promote Shakuntalaam) with Miss Malini. She told Miss Malini: "While I was offered Oo Antava, I was in the middle of all of the separation. So it's like okay I'm doing it because I just thought that why should I hide? I mean I did not do anything wrong why should I hide? I was not going to go into hiding and wait for all of the trolling and abuse to go away and then slowly creep back in like some someone who had committed a crime. I was not going to do that. I gave my marriage 100 it did not work out but I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something that I didn't do."

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalaam, co-starring Dev Mohan, is slated to release on April 14.