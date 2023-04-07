Viral - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Squints As Paparazzi Cameras Pop: "Sorry But This Flash..."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Shaakuntalam event.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an inspiration in more ways than one. The actress is currently busy with the promotions campaigns for her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Now, a video of Samantha expressing her obvious discomfort at the flashbulbs from the paparazzi cameras at an event has gone viral. In the clip, Samantha can be heard saying, "I am very sorry but this flash," as she squints to protect her eyes while smiling through the ordeal. With the incident, fans got a glimpse of the actress' battle with myositis, an autoimmune disease that brings with it a range of symptoms such as muscle weakness and pain.

Previously, in an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke in detail about some of the symptoms she experiences as part of myositis. She shared, “One day I was puffy, one day I am sick; one day I have no control over my look. So, this was a final shackle to be broken as an actor. You know, your eyes, the medium to express emotions, and every day I wake up with pins and needles in my eyes. Every day I go through this pain. I am sensitive to light and I can't, which is why you know I don't wear glasses just for fun and for style. The light actually affects my eyes. I have intense migraine, I have intense pain in my eyes and they swell from the pain and this is every single day for the last eight months. This is probably the worst thing that can happen to the actor because eyes are the medium through which you express.”

The superstar added that she lost control over how she looked during the course of the diagnosis. "I've been through a lot of struggle but this was the final breaking of shackles because as an actor you are always expected to display perfection in your Instagram, perfection in your interviews, in your films and I could never get over like just letting go and accepting myself for who I am," Samantha Ruth Prabhu was quoted as saying.

In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a brief break from acting after she was diagnosed with myositis. In addition to Shaakuntalam, which is releasing on April 14, the actress will be seen in Kushi and Citadel.