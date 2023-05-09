Sobhita Dhulipala Addresses Those Naga Chaitanya Dating Rumours: 'Don't Feel The Urge To Clarify'

Sobhita Dhulipala shared this image. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala, who often features in the trends list for her rumoured relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya, in a recent media interaction, spoke about her latest projects and she also addressed the rumours that have been doing the rounds and she said, "I'm very fortunate for having a chance to work in beautiful films. I'm a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed three AR Rahman's songs in Mani Ratnam's film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don't think I need to answer them. I don't feel the urge to clarify things when I'm not doing any wrong and it is not my business," stated Filmibeat.

The Made In Heaven star added, "Instead of answering or clarifying about things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, co-stars of films like Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The stars announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who became a household name after starring the web-series Made In Heaven, has featured in films cross languages. She is best-known for starring in Bollywood films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Kaalakaandi, Chef, The Body and Ghost Stories. Besides Hindi films, she has starred in movies like Kurup, Major, Moothon and Goodachari. Sobhita was last seen in the second part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. She will next be seen in the second part of the series The Night Manager.