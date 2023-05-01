On Sobhita Dhulipala's LOL Pic Of Jayam Ravi Asleep On Set, PS-2 Co-Star Trisha Commented...

Image was shared by Sobhita Dhulipala. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, was released on April 28. The film, as per the makers, has “conquered hearts and box office”. It has collected more than 100 crore [worldwide gross]. Now, we want you to look at Sobhita Dhulipala's latest post. The pictures were clicked on the sets of PS 2. In the first slide,Sobhita, who plays Vaanathi in the magnum opus, is making a goofy face. We can also spot Jayam Ravi aka Ponniyin Selvan taking a power nap on a chair. In the next pic, Sobhita is looking at Jayam Ravi, who seems to be busy in his dream world. Sharing the pictures, Sobhita wrote, “Hardworking Yaanai Paagan”, and tagged Jayam Ravi, referring to his introduction scene in PS 1. Replying to the pictures, Trisha Krishnan wrote, “Hahahahahahaha.” Trisha plays the role of Chola Princess Kundavai in the film. A fan wrote, “Ponniyin Selvan sleeping”. Pointing at Sobhita's character, another added, “How Vaanathi using iPhone 1000 years before? Is she a time traveller?”

Before this, Sobhita Dhulipala shared another set of BTS moments from her shooting days on Instagram and wrote, “Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap…Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I'm Romba romba nandri.”

A day before the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, Sobhita Dhulipala shared a picture and expressed her gratitude for all the love and warmth. She wrote, “From the day before release..a big thank you to the press and media in Chennai for making sure my baby steps into the beautiful Tamil film industry are gentle and full of warmth.”

Ponniyin Selvan 2 also stars Vikram, Kaithi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in crucial roles. The film is based on Kalki's historical novel of the same name.